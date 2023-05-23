Virginia’s GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin ‘is considering re-entering 2024 race a month after dropping out

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is mulling the possibility of running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination just three weeks after claiming to have shelved his presidential race plans.

The GOP lawyer is considered a rising star in the Republican Party after his surprising gubernatorial victory in the former blue state in 2021.

However, following Donald Trump’s surge in the polls following his explosive indictment in New York and an expected 2024 announcement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the coming days, Youngkin has decided not to not throw his hat in the ring.

Earlier this month, Youngkin claimed he had pulled out of the race due to polls indicating former President Trump’s growing popularity, but recent developments have prompted him to reassess his stance.

The change of heart is significant because Youngkin, 56, who won the governorship of Virginia in 2021 by beating Terry McAuliffe, could become a figurehead for the Republican Party.

Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, 56, is believed to be reconsidering his decision not to pursue the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Youngkin has previously said he’s fully focused on Virginia’s upcoming legislative election instead of a presidential race – but has he changed his mind?

His poll tracked Trump and DeSantis, but that didn’t stop Youngkin from considering a run.

Although he aligns himself with Christian and conservative values, Youngkin does not take the same Trump-style approach as many current GOP leaders.

In April, he told advisers and fundraisers that he was using the breaks to run for the White House and was instead focused on overthrowing the Virginia legislature in the upcoming state elections in the fall.

“Look, I haven’t written a book and I’m not in Iowa or New Hampshire or South Carolina,” he said. “I’m completely focused on the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

But he now thinks the situation has changed with recent challenges facing DeSantis, who is expected to announce his own presidential bid later this week.

It is widely believed that the Republican nomination will go to Trump and DeSantis, but recent polls have seen DeSantis fade as Trump gathers support.

Sources said influential GOP donors, who are hesitant to back Trump but are also worried about DeSantis, are urging Youngkin to run in the 2024 race.

A source close to Youngkin confirmed that he is reconsidering and taking a separate position on the court, being neither a strong supporter nor a critic of Trump.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll gives Trump a decisive lead over DeSantis among Republican voters, 49% to 21%

Discussions about Youngkin’s potential entry into the presidential race are reportedly taking place among Virginia GOP strategists, reports Avios.

‘He reconsiders. He would be in his own lane: he’s not ever-Trump, and he’s not Trump-light,’ a source said.

Last week, Youngkin’s team released a video hinting at a bigger announcement to come.

“It is time to usher in a new era of American values. It is our turn to choose life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness.

Youngkin’s entry into the race may come late due to the high stakes of the state’s legislative races in November, where all 140 legislature seats are up for grabs.

Youngkin said taking control of the Virginia state congress “is the gist of this year.”

Full control of the legislature, which is currently Democrat-controlled in the Senate while Republicans have a narrow four-seat majority in the House, would give Youngkin more opportunities to push through conservative policies and carve out a national profile like DeSantis did in Florida.

However, he has previously signaled his intention to capitalize on the issues underlying DeSantis’ potential campaign, including signing a bill giving parents a veto over all books included in classrooms.

This could mean that the official announcement of Youngkin will not come until after the conclusion of these races.

“If the guy flips seats, that’s proof his political machine is ready to go,” a source said.

As Governor of Virginia, only one four-year term is permitted, with consecutive terms prohibited.

That would mean Youngkin would spend the final year of his term campaigning in primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire rather than addressing the needs of Virginians.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his own 2024 presidential run later this week. He is pictured last month

The hedge fund manager turned Virginia governor scored a surprise victory over Terry McAuliffe two years ago following a fierce campaign focused on many of the “culture war” issues that are set to dominate the upcoming presidential race.

But his advocacy for parenting rights and education has since been co-opted by DeSantis, who has a more impressive legislative record in Florida than Youngkin in Virginia.

Early in his gubernatorial run, Youngkin embraced Trump’s bogus voter fraud allegations.

He was endorsed by Trump after winning the gubernatorial nomination at the party convention and congratulated the former president. Youngkin mostly avoided references to the former president after that.

Since then, Trump has sporadically targeted Youngkin as he fends off a handful of 2024 challengers.

In November, Trump spelled the governor’s name “Young Kin” and added a racist remark.

‘Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?’

Trump insisted Youngkin won his gubernatorial race only because of his endorsement.

In 2021, Youngkin won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump (pictured), but they have become more critical of each other lately

“I endorsed him, did a really big Trump rally for him on the phone, asked MAGA to vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” the former said. president. ‘But he knows it and admits it.

“Plus, struggling with the Dems in Virginia – But he’ll get there!” Trump also said he apparently still supports Youngkin just because he’s a Republican.

Some Republican strategists have suggested the 2028 race might be a better strategic opportunity for Youngkin to get involved.

In a heated race where DeSantis is expected to take center stage in a political tussle with Donald Trump, it looks like several other potential candidates have decided to drop their own races.

Last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also announced that he would not participate in the race.

Following Donald Trump’s recent indictment on charges related to a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, he has seen a tangible increase in support for his bid to return to the White House.

According to Politico, Trump’s campaign and fundraising committees raised more than $15 million as a result of the indictment.