‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Reveals Familiar Face in Season 2 Finale

(This story contains spoilers for the second season finale of NCIS: Hawaii.)

The season two finale of NCIS: Hawaii introduced – or rather, reintroduced – a character who will be joining the cast next season.

In the episode, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) come under attack in Venezuela, until an unseen ally comes to their aid. Jane’s phone rings, and a very familiar voice is on the other end of the line: Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), last seen in the Moroccan desert in the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

After Tennant thanks him for the overwatch, Hanna says he was “in the area” and thought he could lend a hand. “Are you by any chance in Venezuela?” she asks.

“Morocco, actually, but hey – what are a few borders and an ocean anyway?” he answers.

The cameo in the finale will not be a one-off: LL Cool J joins the cast of NCIS: Hawaii in a recurring installment in the 2023-24 season, reprising his role as Hanna and continuing his 14-year run in the NCIS franchise. Monday’s season finale marked his second appearance on the show, following a crossover involving all three NCIS series earlier this season.

“We all up NCIS: Hawaii have been huge fans of LL Cool J for many years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to add his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said in a statement.

Lachey added: “One of the best things about working on NCIS: Hawaii is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We had so much fun spreading the aloha NCIS And NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now we have a great opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”