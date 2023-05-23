Sarah Ferguson’s goddaughter ties the knot in a lavish wedding celebration in Ibiza

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sarah Ferguson’s goddaughter has now married his wife in a lavish wedding celebration in Ibiza.

Eliza Dodd-Noble got engaged to Hannah Crockett in 2021. The Duchess of York, 63, sent her heartfelt congratulations to her at the time, saying: “Nothing brings my heart more joy than to see happy young people.

The beloved pair shared a kiss in front of guests, with photos from the ceremony showing the two wearing stunning ivory dresses.

One described it as “a magical moment of love and pure happiness”.

Music producer Eliza, 35, and Hannah, 32, an American food blogger, looked perfectly happy in photos from their big day.

Sarah Ferguson’s goddaughter has now married his wife in a lavish wedding celebration in Ibiza

Eliza’s aristocratic father, Paddy Dodd-Noble, is a close friend of Sarah. And Eliza and her sister, Daisy, are friends with her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

However, while the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – affectionately known as Fergie – blessed the union, she was earlier this year “a little confused” at not having been to the civil ceremony in March.

Sarah was so thrilled that her goddaughter got engaged to her girlfriend that she claimed she had already ‘seen a seat’ at the wedding.

Mail on Sunday editor Emily Prescott revealed that Eliza’s godmother then apparently feared the wedding had gone ahead without her after the civil ceremony.

Luckily, it turned out that the Duchess of York wasn’t snubbed after all. A source close to the newlyweds said the nuptials were just the legal wedding ceremony and the biggest four-day celebration, which Fergie would have been invited to, was in Ibiza.

Eliza, who proposed to American Hannah at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles in July 2021, is one half of electronic music duo Eli & Fur, along with fellow DJ Jennifer Skillman.

“She said yes,” Eliza said at the time.

No doubt married life will satisfy Eliza’s appetites: Hannah is an avid foodie and runs a recipe blog, The Simple Seagan, which she describes as “recipes for vegans who sometimes eat seafood.”

Music producer Eliza, 35, and Hannah, 32, an American food blogger, looked delighted in photos from their big day

Sarah was so thrilled her goddaughter got engaged to her girlfriend, she claimed she had already ‘seen a seat’ at the nuptials

Eliza’s aunt, Fiona Dodd-Noble, also happily said, “We are thrilled.”

Given their illustrious credentials – they’ve performed at several Christian Dior shows and teamed up with fashion brands such as Stella McCartney and The Kooples, there’s no doubt the tense Spanish affair was a party weekend. .

It comes as an excited Sarah last week blurted out her daughter Eugenie’s due date – and it’s extremely close.

The Princess, 33, who welcomed her first son in August two years ago, announced in January that she was expecting a second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

However, she didn’t reveal the exact date she was expecting her new addition – simply writing on Instagram: ‘We are thrilled to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.’

Now, it looks like her mum has revealed the baby is due to arrive in the next few days.

HAPPY COUPLE: Eliza Dodd-Noble, left, with wife Hannah Crockett during their civil ceremony in Los Angeles

Talk to Good morningSarah Ferguson said: ‘WWe don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due at the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now.

In the Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, Eugenie posted a photo taken by her husband, showing her son August hugging her and kissing her bump in a field.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter and husband Jack Brooksbank are already parents to two-year-old August.

During the Hello interview, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife described herself as ‘one of the best grannies ever’ as she said she thinks ‘like a three-year-old’ .