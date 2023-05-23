Maddow Pokes Fun at 2024 GOP Candidate Tim Scott’s ‘Rough 3 Seconds’

MSNBC

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) announced his entry into the 2024 GOP presidential primary Monday at a campaign rally in his birthplace of North Charleston, but not before excitedly shouting out the name of the city “with a big, weird hoot,” as MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow pointed out.

Scott, who finally filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Friday after not-so-subtly depicting himself as a candidate since April, was introduced by his nephew, Ben. “Hello, North Charleston!” a boisterous Scott exclaimed as he entered the stage, the pitch in his voice suddenly shifting upwards for the last syllable.

The delivery of those words spurred Maddow to compare them to Peter Brady’s voice cracking as he and his siblings sing “Time to Change” during a 1972 episode of The Brady Bunch.

