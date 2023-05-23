University of Minnesota is under fire for offering summer internship excluding white students

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The taxpayer-funded University of Minnesota has come under fire for a paid summer internship program that allegedly excluded white students.

On Monday, school officials confirmed they were reassessing the graduate program after Cornell University law professor William Jacobson filed a complaint with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. ‘Education.

The internship previously planned for “prepares students of color and Native Americans for higher education” and includes a $6,000 stipend for attendees, according to a description on the school’s website.

Professor Jacobson, 64, accompanied by his The conservative nonprofit group, The Equal Protection Project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation, filed the complaint last week with federal officials.

“There’s a growing trend where people think it’s okay to discriminate on the basis of race as long as the discrimination is against white people or Asian people or others, and we don’t accept that,” he said. said Jacobson in a recent interview.

The University of Minnesota has come under fire for a program that appears to eliminate white students from consideration and has only offered internships to Native Americans or students of color. Dean Robert McMaster saw a photo from the school’s website

In its complaint, the Equal Protection Project asked the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to immediately rescind the “discriminatory” program at the University of Minnesota.

According to a previous listing on the University of Minnesota’s website, the Multicultural Summer Research Opportunity Program is “an intensive 10-week summer program in which undergraduate students of color work full-time with a professor mentor on a research project”.

Application to the program requires students to fill in demographic information.

Once attention was drawn to the program, it appears the university removed the eligibility requirement that an applicant must be Native American or a person of color. Now, the requirements only state that participants must be US citizens or permanent residents.

While talking with the New York PostJacobson said he believes the University of Minnesota has no legal right to discriminate against students because of their race.

He called the policy “regressive” and said school officials were “undoing advances in civil rights” and taking America “back to the 1940s and 1950s.”

In a statement sent to the Post, a university representative said the program was being re-evaluated.

The school “regularly reviews the criteria for selection from among the thousands of different grants, scholarships, and other financial awards given to our students each year.”

The rep added that administrators will “evaluate the criteria for this student support program as part of this routine process and make updates as appropriate.”

The Cornell law professor added that he thinks there are other ways to attract students of color to other community programs.

“What you can’t do is put up categorical racial barriers to participation, that’s what they did,” he said.

Program language appears to have been updated to remove “student of color” eligibility criteria

“We urge the United States Department of Education to fully investigate the extent of segregationist practices at the University of Minnesota. Federal funding should not be used to promote educational opportunities limited by skin color,’ Jacobson said. Fox News Digital.

“Federal funding for U. Minnesota needs to be reassessed,” he continued.

Professor Cornell also claimed the University of Minnesota was playing ‘word games’ after initially claiming the summer research program was unpaid.

Jacobson responded to this claim by stating that a $6,000 allowance is a payment.

He said he would also like to see university officials understand the discriminatory manners of the internship.

“If this was a program that restricted participation to white people, there would be absolute outcry, and we would be part of that uproar,” Jacobson said.

DailyMail.com contacted the University of Minnesota to comment on the complaint, but officials did not respond in time for this report.