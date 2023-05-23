Eynesbury, Exford Primary School bus crash: Father says two daughters in hospital can’t stop crying

Exford Primary School pupils in bus accident

Gurinderdeep Singh’s daughters in hospital

The father of two young girls hospitalized with life-changing injuries after a horror bus crash in Victoria says they can’t stop crying.

Pupils at Exford Primary School suffered serious injuries last Tuesday when a lorry collided with their school bus in Eynesbury, near Melton, west of Melbourne.

Gurinderdeep Singh’s daughters, Gurseerat, five, and Gurnaaz, ten, were once full of life and always smiling, but now both can’t get out of their hospital beds.

“Both girls just keep crying and saying they want to go home. It was very traumatic for them and devastating for our family,” Mr Singh said Announce sun.

Pupils at Exford Primary School suffered horrific injuries when a lorry collided with their school bus in Eynesbury, near Melton, west of Melbourne, on Tuesday afternoon.

The children are in separate rooms at the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Singh said his youngest daughter will suffer lifelong injuries to one of her arms because she was sitting in the window seat when the bus rolled onto its side.

“The impact was so bad, Gurseerat’s arm was stuck and she couldn’t move, it was terrible for them to go through this,” he said.

Gurseet needs a skin graft and Gurnaaz has a cast on one of her arms.

The girls’ grandfather, Shaminder, who was visiting from India, had been waiting at the bus stop to pick up the girls.

When the bus didn’t arrive and a string of ambulances flew by, Shaminder knew something was wrong.

Singh said Shaminder followed emergency services in another parent’s car and “froze” when he saw the bus on its side.

The heartbroken father said it could take years for Gurseet’s arm to fully recover.

‘Gurnaaz has a plaster on her arm. She is deeply touched by the incident, she cries when she sees her little sister,” he said.

Mr. Singh and his wife both have student visas and are unable to work.

a GoFundMe was launched to help the family while the girls recover.

The bus accident rocked the community, with injuries to the students including shattered limbs, severe cuts from shards of glass and spinal injuries.

Three children underwent surgery to amputate injured hands and limbs, with one student losing both arms.

Truck driver Jamie Gleeson was charged with four counts of dangerous driving on Wednesday, where he was seriously injured in the accident.

The 49-year-old father of two from Balliang, near Geelong, suffered minor injuries when his truck collided with the bus.

Melbourne Magistrates Court was heard telling police he saw a ‘sudden flicker of light or sun’ before colliding with the school bus.

Gleeson returned negative blood tests for both drugs and alcohol and was granted bail. He will return to court on October 18.