An empty station, a burning countryside, soot raining from the sky: This is what it’s like to ride Laos’ gleaming new $6 billion railway in April

My journey started in Vientiane, the largest city in Laos where most of the urban population lives.

Laos is popular among backpackers for its natural landscape of waterfalls, mountains, and rivers. It’s the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia. On TikTok, travelers share clips of its gorgeous scenery of clear skies and thick jungle. But when I first arrived at Wattay International Airport, I noticed that a thick haze was obscuring views of the dirt roads and clusters of homes made with tin roofs.

On that day in Vientiane, the PSI — or Pollutant Standards Index, which indicates air quality — hovered around 230. The National Environment Agency in Singapore categorizes any reading higher than 200 as “very unhealthy.” It turned out that I had visited at the wrong time — there were several active fires during the week that I was in Laos. Vientiane is at the border with the northeastern province of Nong Khai in Thailand, right across the Mekong River. But on that day the border town was hidden behind the haze.

The smell of smog was deeply embedded in nearly everything — from the towels and bedsheets in my hotel room to my clothes and hair. There was no way to escape it, but hundreds of locals were out in the open–air markets, most of whom didn’t wear masks.

Vang Vieng, around 80 miles north of Vientiane, was set to be my final destination. I was hoping that there, I would find countryside air that might be cleaner than it was in the city.