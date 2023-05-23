Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    News

    Centrelink stabbing in Melbourne at Airport West

    By

    May 23, 2023 , , ,
    Centrelink stabbing in Melbourne at Airport West

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Bloodshed at Centrelink: Woman fights for life after terrifying stabbing in busy benefits office

    By Antoinette Milienos for Daily Mail Australia

    published: 00:56 EDT, May 23, 2023 | Updated: 01:08 EDT, May 23, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A woman is fighting for her life after a stabbing at Centrelink Airport West in Melbourne.

    Police have learned that a man assaulted a 55-year-old woman on Louis Street at around 1.30pm.

    The woman suffered stab wounds and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    A 34-year-old man from Essendon was arrested and is assisting police in their investigation.

    Police have a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

    More to come.

    Centrelink stabbing in Melbourne at Airport West

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Saudi Arabia receives the Russian Interior Minister

    May 23, 2023
    News

    LeBron considering retirement? James says he has ‘a lot to think about’ after the Lakers were swept

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Gold Coast mum Stacy Foley dies while on trip of lifetime to Global Dance and Cheer Games

    May 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Saudi Arabia receives the Russian Interior Minister

    May 23, 2023
    News

    LeBron considering retirement? James says he has ‘a lot to think about’ after the Lakers were swept

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Gold Coast mum Stacy Foley dies while on trip of lifetime to Global Dance and Cheer Games

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Centrelink stabbing in Melbourne at Airport West

    May 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy