Centrelink stabbing in Melbourne at Airport West

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman is fighting for her life after a stabbing at Centrelink Airport West in Melbourne.

Police have learned that a man assaulted a 55-year-old woman on Louis Street at around 1.30pm.

The woman suffered stab wounds and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Essendon was arrested and is assisting police in their investigation.

Police have a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.