Gold Coast mum Stacy Foley dies while on trip of lifetime to Global Dance and Cheer Games

Australia’s close-knit cheerleading community is shocked by the sudden death of a mother of two girls who was about to compete in a cheerleading tournament abroad.

Gold Coast mother of four Stacy Foley had ‘breathing problems’ before she tragically passed away in Hawaii last Friday.

The tragedy unfolded just hours before her daughters Caitlin and Sierra were about to compete with their ZACS Allstars teammates at the Global Dance and Cheer Games in Honolulu.

Despite their devastating loss, the brave girls were determined to make their mother proud and chose to compete on both days of the tournament.

The cheerleaders have put their arms around the heartbroken family as they prepare to bring Mrs. Foley’s body home.

The girls’ father has made the frantic flight to Hawaii to be by their side.

Gold Coast mom Stacy Foley (pictured) passed away on the trip of a lifetime with her daughters

“We are incredibly proud of the courage and resilience her two daughters Caitlin and Sierra have shown in still taking to the competition floor and performing as they feel would have made her proud,” wrote ZACS Allstars.

“We are reaching out to our close-knit cheerleading community to hopefully help support these girls and make sure they can travel home with their mom.

“We thank you all for your support during this sad time and want you all to remember to live every moment.”

Within hours, more than $25,000 has already been raised for Mrs. Foley’s family.

“Cheer and Dance has been a big part of this family’s life for a very long time,” the online fundraiser says.

“Imagine joining them on this journey of a lifetime, one they had planned for so long and worked towards only to return home without their mother.

“It is not only expensive but also traumatic to organize and pay your mother to go to Australia with you, especially when the girls are so young.”

Stacy’s brave daughters (pictured together) dedicated their performances at the Global Dance and Cheer Games to their late mother

Mrs. Foley’s devastated son, Dylan, has thanked the cheerleading club for taking care of his two younger sisters who are still in Hawaii.

“I am so incredibly grateful and grateful to the ZACS family for taking care of my sisters while they are not home yet. You are all so wonderful. Thank you all for your support during this difficult time,” he wrote.

For years, Ms. Foley saved for the trip of a lifetime with her daughters, including six weeks of traveling across the US after the Hawaii tournament.

“The girls are homeschooled, so their mom is their whole life — they’re with her 24/7,” ZACS owner Rachel White told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“We didn’t really know what they were going to be like at first, but they decided they still wanted to get involved — they were like ‘that’s what mom would have wanted us to do.’

Ms. White received the devastating news last Friday morning from tournament organizers, who were advised of the tragedy by hotel staff.

“She just had trouble breathing that night – that’s all we know,” said Ms White.

The family was in Honolulu (pictured) for the Global Dance and Cheer Games when disaster struck

The tragic news has sparked an outpouring of tributes in Australia and around the world, led by the Australian All Star Cheerleading Federation.

“We encourage the AASCF community to stand with this family and support them through this tragedy – to help get their mom home and rebuild their lives.” wrote the federation.

“Our love and thoughts are with family, friends and the ZACS community at this time.”

New Zealand group Electrix Cheersport: wrote, ‘We are heartbroken for our friends at ZACS. Two of their girls return from the Global Games without their mother. It’s times like these when the cheering community comes together to show love and support to ours.”