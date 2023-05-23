Phil Neville bites back at reporter after Inter Miami lose again

Neville was angry with a reporter who spoke about him after the 3-1 loss to Orlando

Phil Neville told a reporter to “show some respect” as frustration boiled over after Inter Miami’s latest loss.

The Florida club, co-owned by David Beckham, suffered an eighth loss in their first 13 MLS games when they lost 3-1 at home to rivals Orlando City on Sunday.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Neville was giving his press conference afterwards when a reporter continued to talk about his response.

Neville told the reporter he was “always looking for negative things” and was continuing to respond when he was interrupted.

“Can I finish talking?” Or will you interrupt? Neville asked his inquisitor.

“Can I finish talking?” Because I’m not interrupting your question, so don’t interrupt mine, show some respect.

Neville then apologized for his foul language before having to admit that he had forgotten the question originally asked. The Inter Miami coach went on to detail his thoughts on a replacement.

Miami sits 12th out of 15 MLS Eastern Conference clubs following its latest loss, having won just five of its 13 league games so far this season.

Neville, 46, appeared to have kicked off his season with five straight MLS and US Open Cup wins, but back-to-back losses to Nashville and Orlando spoiled the mood.

In the all-Florida affair with Orlando, they trailed on Ercan Kara’s 19th-minute goal, to equalize Leonardo Campana 12 minutes after the break.

However, Miami couldn’t start and strikes from Martin Ojeda and Rafael Santos condemned them to a defeat which clearly annoyed the 46-year-old Neville.

They have been linked with a sensational move for Lionel Messi when he leaves Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia appears to be the likeliest destination for the Argentine World Cup winner.

They return to action against Nashville in the next round of the cup on Wednesday.