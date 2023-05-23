Ashley Johnson from The Last Of Us files a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Last Of Us star Ashley Johnson has filed a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Brian Wayne Foster, following their split earlier this month.

In new court documents obtained by The blastthe 39-year-old actress claimed that her ex-partner is “close to the edge, has the ability to kill and will do harm” to her and her family.

In the weeks leading up to the breakup, the former child actress, known for her role as Chrissy Seaver in Growing Pains, claimed that Foster began “carrying around an ammunition box and a big black bag” after an explosive argument between them.

“When he left my home (which is mine alone) on the evening of March 15, 2023, in the presence of the LAPD, he did not take his ammunition box and bag with him. I immediately opened it and found a garotte, a strangulation device and two airsoft pistols,” she stated in the file.

Johnson went on to detail the “abuse” she suffered during their relationship, including Foster allegedly breaking glasses and gates, as well as “slamming doors” and calling her a “stupid, useless, f**king bitch” and “f* *king c**t.’

seen on January 9, 2023

The artist claimed that her ex-boyfriend is “mentally unstable, in a constant state of mind, and appears to be suffering from mental atrophy, increased paranoia, and an inability to discern reality.”

On May 15, “Police issued an (emergency protection order) because[Brian]had attempted to extort $150,000 from her” and “his history of verbal abuse, his very unhinged mind from his addictive use of narcotics, and several other reasons.” ‘

In addition, Johnson alleged that “the respondent had ‘denied her access to the internet’ and changed the password to her Ring security camera system last month.

“A few weeks before that respondent blocked me from accessing the internet and all my devices, including my cameras. My mother, my family, my friends and others contacted me out of fear for my life. I was terrified. I left my house and stayed with my family,” she said in the filing.

For her safety, Johnson petitioned the LA County Court to bar him from coming within 500 yards of her home or 100 yards of their dog.

The Blast revealed that a judge “concurred and ordered Foster to stay away from the actress until a formal hearing in June.”

She also claimed that it took them two and a half years to end their long-term relationship.

The former couple started dating in 2012 and got engaged in December 2018.

While she has since deleted the photos, Johnson announced their engagement on Instagram with pictures of her showing off her engagement ring.

During their relationship, they shared two dogs named Henry and Bullock,

Johnson rose to fame playing the youngest child in the sitcom, Growing Pains.

After years in commercials, Ashley had her first major role in Jean-Claude Van Damme’s 1990 film, Lionheart.

When she was only six years old, she started playing Kirk Cameron’s TV sister that same year and continued until 1992.

TV shows, voiceover work, and movies have followed consistently.

The actress even had a small role in the 2012 hit movie, The Avengers, playing a waitress who was rescued by Captain America during the climactic battle.

Most recently, she starred in the series Blindspot and The Last Of Us.