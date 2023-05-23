Mikati welcomes UNIFIL’s Lazaro, discusses environmental affairs with Yassin

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday met with UNIFIL Commander, General Aroldo Laacute;zaro, who visited him with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of Mikatirsquo;s diplomatic advisor, Ambassador Boutros Asaker.

The Prime Minister separately welcomed at the Grand Serail, Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, with whom he discussed an array of environmental affairs.nbsp;

In the wake of the meeting, Yassin said, quot;As we get closer to World Environment Day on June 5, Irsquo;ve seized to occasion to discuss three basic issues with the PM. First, the issue of solid waste. Irsquo;ve briefed the PM on all that has been achieved in terms of planning to improve solid waste management, the current cooperation with the World Bank, and what is required of the Lebanese government and municipalities in this regard. As for the second issue, itrsquo;s that ofnbsp; sanitation; we will soon announce a cooperation agreement with the European Union and UNICEF to operate a large number of sewage plants in Lebanon. The third issue is about air quality, as air pollution has increased dramatically in the current period due to the use of generators, and this is very harmful to people#39;s health. Consequently, I will issue a decision to install filters in all generators, especially larger ones that are above 60 KVA.rdquo;

