Activities of “Beirut the Capital of Arab Media” kick off Tuesday evening Makary: Beirut shall ever remain the capital of freedoms and the mother of laws

NNA – The activities of ldquo;Beirut the Capital of Arab Mediardquo;, which had been originally scheduled for February 23/24, 2023, will kick off at the Middle East Aviation Center at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, after Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, had decided to postpone them mdash; in agreement with the League of Arab States mdash; in light of the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey back in February.nbsp;

The Arab and Lebanese media outlets attached great importance to this event and asked Minister Makary about its significance.nbsp;

In an interview with Egyptian newspaper quot;Al-Ahramquot;, Makary described Beirut ldquo;as a capital like no other mdash; with its people, land, buildings, and streets. Lebanon#39;s message through this choice is that it is a country that does never dies; its people never surrender. Beirut has always been a source of inspiration and struggle.quot;

Moreover, Makary pointed to ongoing coordination between Arab countries in the media field, disclosing the launch of an 11-item document marking the occasion.nbsp;

ldquo;This document is devoted to media and Arab issues, with the aim of bolstering cooperation among Arab media outlets in support of common causes,rdquo; Makary explained.nbsp;

The Minister of Information also stressed in an interview with ldquo;Al-Quds Al-Arabirdquo; the importance of this celebration, ldquo;which will be held amidst the most difficult financial challenges that Lebanon endures. It will be an opportunity to highlight Beirutrsquo;s pioneering and advanced media role.quot;

Furthermore, ldquo;Akhbar Al-Yawm News Agencyrdquo; wrote: ldquo;It is a positive challenge for Beirut, which never accepts defeat,rdquo; Minister Makary told his visitors, stressing that ldquo;no matter how harsh the circumstances, Beirut shall ever remain the capital of freedoms and the mother of laws.rdquo;

The opening ceremony of this event will take place under the auspices of Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and in the presence of the Assistant Secretary of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi.nbsp;

A documentary about old Beirut, prepared by Tele Lebanon, will be streamed along with another short film during the opening ceremony.nbsp;

The idea of choosing ldquo;a capital for Arab mediardquo; was launched by the Council of Arab Information Ministers during its 47th regular session back in 2016, with the aim of shedding light on national media work within member states.

The first year, Jerusalem won the title to became the first capital of Arab media.nbsp;Baghdad won the title in 2017, Riyadh in 2018, and Dubainbsp;in 2020.

