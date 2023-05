Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast

Denny spends many of their days sitting on their bed packing small pills into plastic ziplock bags, and then into brown envelopes, ready to be mailed out to people seeking abortion medications in states like Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

The pills are mifepristone and misoprostol—two medications that are the subject of intense political and legal debate.

Every package of pills Denny mails out puts them in danger. But they won’t stop doing it.

Read more at The Daily Beast.