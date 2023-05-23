Chelsea step up interest in Gambia wonderkid Adama Bojang after stunning start to Under 20 World Cup

Gambia striker Adama Bojang scored twice in his opening match of the Under-20 World Cup

Chelsea are preparing to step up their interest in Gambia striker Adama Bojang following his explosive start to the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

The 18-year-old scored within 30 seconds of his country’s group stage opener against Honduras yesterday and then followed that up with his crucial second goal in a 2-1 win.

The 6ft 3in striker lived up to his ‘Gambian Hurricane’ moniker with an energetic whirlwind display that impressed the club’s scouts.

Bojang was already on Chelsea’s radar following his performances at the Afcon U20 Championships where he was named in the team of the tournament after scoring four goals.

He was prolific for his club Steve Biko FC but would struggle to get a work permit there. If Chelsea pursue a transfer, they plan to loan him out immediately.

FT’ | Gambia  2-1  Honduras Adama Bojang picked it up where he left off with a brace to give The Gambia a shining star in their U20 World Cup campaign by winning 2-1 against Honduras. The young Scoprions opened their tournament with a victorious start with France… pic.twitter.com/M40MDme5gn — The Alkamba Times (@TheAlkambaTimes) May 22, 2023

Chelsea have explored the possibility of investing in satellite clubs in Portugal and France to help with their ever-growing roster of players as they continue to recruit young talent from around the world.

Other Premier League sides such as Crystal Palace, Brighton and Tottenham have also followed Bojang’s exploits, but the main competition would be Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan and Red Bull Salzburg.

Bojang’s Gambia will face France on Thursday who will be keen to get their tournament back on track after losing to South Korea in their opening match.