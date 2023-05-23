Ukraine F-16 Training Has Begun In Poland: EU’s Borrell

NNA – The training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets has begun in Poland, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday, after the United States gave its green light.

quot;I am happy that finally the training of the pilots for the F-16 has started in several countries. It will take time, but the sooner the better,quot; Borrell said at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels.

quot;For example in Poland,quot; Borrell said when asked to specify where it had begun.

A European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to AFP the training had started in Poland.

The defence ministry in Warsaw declined to comment.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden last week gave the go-ahead for Kyiv#39;s pilots to be trained on the American-made jets that Ukraine says it needs to fight off Russia#39;s invasion.

Poland, a neighbour to Ukraine and one of its staunchest supporters, has said for months it is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on the jets.

The country has been a key hub for training Ukraine#39;s soldiers and supplying weaponry to Kyiv.–AFP

