Makary partakes in opening of tourist season in Ehden

NNA – The Ehden Youth Association partook in the opening of the 2023 tourism season in Ehden, with the participation of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary.

In his delivered speech, Makary called for quot;a permanent return to the roots and attachment to the land, because no matter how high a person#39;s status is in positions and deeds, his progress cannot be complete without his return to his roots.quot;

Minister Makary then thanked the organizers and activists for their activities, hoping that quot;this summer will bring flourishment to Ehden and Lebanon.quot;

==========R.H.