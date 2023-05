NNA -nbsp;Qatarrsquo;s energy minister warned on Tuesday the ldquo;worst is yet to comerdquo; for Europersquo;s oil and gas shortages, saying only a warm winter had prevented greater difficulties in recent months.

ldquo;If the economy starts churning up in (2024) and you have just a regular winter, I think the worst is yet to come,rdquo; Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Qatar Economic Forum.–Reutersnbsp;

