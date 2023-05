NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited Ukrainian troops on the front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have concentrated their efforts to capture territory. Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China, Moscow#39;s foreign ministry said, for a visit in which he will meet with President Xi Jinping and ink a series of deals on infrastructure and trade.–AFP

=========R.H.