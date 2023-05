NNA – The joint Parliamentary Committeesrsquo; session kicked off on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, to study 3 law proposals: amending articles in the Penal Code (the prison year), the International Monetary and Credit Law, establishing the Central Bank, and initiating the implementation of the comprehensive basic income system (the Citizenrsquo;s Dignity Law).

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.