Oil prices rise on outlook for higher gasoline demand, tighter supply

NNA – Oil pricesnbsp;climbed for a second day on Tuesday as investors expect a tighter market led by a seasonal rise in gasoline demand and supply cuts from OPEC+ producers, though concerns over the risk of a U.S. debt default capped gains

Brent crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.19 a barrel by 0052 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $72.26 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3%.

Brent rose 0.5% on Monday, while WTI gained 0.6%, amid a 2.8% increase in U.S. gasoline futures ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 29 that traditionally marks the start of the peak summer fuel demand season.nbsp;

quot;Oil prices are consolidating their bottoms, helped by a seasonal increase in U.S. gasoline demand from next week, production cuts by OPEC+ from this month and planned U.S. purchases to refill thenbsp;Strategic Petroleum Reservenbsp;(SPR),quot; said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

quot;But worries over the U.S. debt ceiling talks and a possible further hike in U.S. interest rates limited gains,quot; he said.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Energy said it would buy 3 million barrels of crude oil to replenish the SPR for delivery in August.

Voluntary production cuts by thenbsp;Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countriesnbsp;and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, that went into effect this month are also expected to keep oil markets tight.

Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report on Monday that they quot;expect sustained (oil supply) deficits from June as OPEC+ production cuts fully realize and demand rises further.quot;

Asia will lead much of that oil demand growth, adding about around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of consumption in the second half of the year, a Vitol executive said on Monday.nbsp;

Still, investors are also focused on negotiations to raise the debt limit of the U.S., the world#39;s biggest oil consumer.nbsp;

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended discussions on Monday with no agreement on how to raise the U.S. government#39;s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and will keep talking with just 10 days before a possible default.

A U.S. default would likely sparking chaos in financial markets and a spike in interest rates, impacting fuel demand growth both domestically and globally.mdash;Economic Timesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.

nbsp;