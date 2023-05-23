Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    WAFA: At least 10 Palestinians, one 62 years old, detained in Israeli army raids across occupied West Bank

    NNA -nbsp;The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 10 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, one of them said to be 62 years old, according to various sources.

    They said one Palestinian was detained in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and another from the Nablus-area village of Salem.

    Three others were detained from the Bethlehem governorate, one from Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and three from the Ramallah area towns of Bir Zeit and al-Mughayyer, one of them 62 years of age and the other 48.

    One person was also detained from the village of al-Ouja, near Jericho.–WAFA

