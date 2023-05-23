Lebanon informed by Germany of arrest warrant for central bank governor – sources

NNA – Lebanon has been verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh ldquo;on charges of corruption, forgeryhellip; and money laundry and embezzlementrdquo;, a senior judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

A second source familiar with matter confirmed the arrest warrant to Reuters. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.nbsp;nbsp;

The warrant is the second foreign arrest warrant issued for Salameh within the span of a week.

Salameh, 72, is being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries for taking hundreds of millions of dollars from Lebanonrsquo;s central bank to the detriment of the Lebanese state.nbsp;

No one at the German federal prosecution was immediately available to comment.

The Munich public prosecutorrsquo;s office said it was involved in the case but declined to comment on the arrest warrant. ldquo;We never comment on arrest warrants,rdquo; a spokesperson for the office told Reuters.

Salameh, who has been central bank governor for 30 years, is facing growing calls to resign ahead of his latest term ending in July.–Reutersnbsp;

