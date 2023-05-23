Everything you need to know about the best early-stage investors named in the Seed 100 and Seed 30 lists

Aileen Lee, Ameet Shah, Kirsten Green, Dan Teran, Ed Sim, Serena Williams; Insider

The Seed 100 and Seed 30 lists are now in their third year.

Each year, with data from Tribe Capital, we identify the best seed investors based on data.

Here’s the list of articles to supply founders with everything they need to know to find a great seed VC.

The Seed 100 and Seed 30 project is a comprehensive look at the best seed venture capitalists, based on exhaustive data analysis by Tribe Capital.

Now in it’s third year, here is a guide to all of the articles, including the lists, the explanation of the methodology, profiles on top investors and the previous year’s lists.

2023

The Seed 100: The best early-stage investors of 2023

Seed 30: The best early-stage women investors of 2023

How Tribe Capital selected and ranked the 2023 Seed 100 and Seed 30 lists of the best early-stage venture capitalists

How Jeremy Liew learned to sniff out the next big consumer app to become an investing icon

Serena Williams raised a $111 million venture fund a year ago. Now she’s the No. 4 female seed investor.

Meltem Demirors bet her career on crypto when it was in the doldrums. Now she’s one of the industry’s biggest investing stars.

Why the No. 6 seed investor Morgan Flager thinks ‘proximity’ is key to building the kind of relationships that lead to top deals

Ed Sim got into venture capital by answering a newspaper ad. Today he’s the industry’s No. 1 seed investor.

How Yun-Fang Juan turned a startup failure into a prolific seed-investing career that saw some of the first checks into multibillion-dollar companies like Reddit

How Freestyle’s Jenny Lefcourt became a top seed-stage investor by getting founders to think backward

2022

The Seed 100: The best early-stage investors of 2022

The Seed 25: The best female early-stage investors

How seeking out the ‘weird and wonderful’ led to Eric Paley’s seed investment in Uber and hundreds of other startups

Kevin Mahaffey began building software when he was 8 years old. Now he’s the No. 3 seed investor.

How Ian Rountree bet $120,000 of his life savings on startups and became one of the nation’s top seed investors

How top VC Miriam Rivera turned bets on underrepresented founders into multibillion-dollar wins

‘It was scary’: How Aileen Lee launched her own VC firm after 13 years at Kleiner Perkins — and became one of the best in the business

How Jenny Fielding, the face of Techstars, became the most well-connected investor in New York

How Tribe Capital selected and ranked Insider’s 2022 Seed 100 and Seed 25 lists of the best seed VCs

2021

The Seed 100: The best early-stage investors of 2021

The Seed 25: The best female early-stage investors of 2021

Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen backs founders with a ‘chip on their shoulder,’ he says. Now he’s the No. 1 seed investor.

VC Sheel Mohnot is one of the best seed investors out there. He was also in a Justin Bieber music video.

Inside Kirsten Green’s rise from accountant to unicorn investor of brands like Warby Parker and Dollar Shave Club

Facebook’s first female engineer, Ruchi Sanghvi is breaking the glass ceiling again as an angel investor and founder of an ‘anti-accelerator’

Top seed investor Gale Wilkinson says her past failures as a founder help her coach her startups to succeed

How Tribe Capital selected and ranked the 2021 Seed 100 and Seed 25

