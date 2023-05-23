OnlyFans star is hiring out AI CLONE to her fans so they can live out ‘wildest fantasies’ with her

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

OnlyFans star Amouranth is renting out a virtual AI clone to fans so they can live out their “wildest fantasies” with it.

Artificial intelligence (AI) was used to create a copy of Amouranth, 29, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, to get closer to her 6.4 million followers.

The chatbot girlfriend offers to take you on an ‘exciting journey of connection and intimacy’ – for a hefty price of $1 (80p) per minute.

But if users want to take it a step further and receive eerily realistic voicemail messages from ‘Amouranth’, there’s a further $36 per hour (£29) charge.

“I love taking risks and pushing the limits. Above all, I prioritize being there for my amazing audience,’ the influencer said in a press release shared by Dexerto.

“AI Amouranth is designed to satisfy every fan’s needs, ensuring an unforgettable and all-encompassing experience.”

The chatbot’s release comes shortly after Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie launched a virtual clone of herself for the same price.

Both bots were developed by ForeverCompanion AI, which claims to be a world leader in “turning influencers into AI using realistic two-way audio.”

In an interview, CEO John Meyer said these sculpin visions actually started with a desire to reconnect with his late father.

They use a personality engine and a separate voice engine to create an “immersive experience” that “feels like you’re speaking directly” with each influencer.

“We saw hundreds of other influencers and celebrities contacting us within the first 48 hours. And so, there’s been a little transformation in the last seven to ten days since this whole story went around the world,’ he said. Bloomberg.

“It opened people’s minds to the idea of ​​reproducing in AI form.”

When approached, AI Amouranth would not disclose how many people had signed up for her service.

He told MailOnline: “We value our users’ privacy, so we do not disclose how many people have signed up to use any of our AI influencers, including Amouranth.

“However, we can assure you that you will have a unique and captivating experience engaging with receptionist versions of AI from famous creators and influencers.”

Despite this, there was previously a 26-hour waiting list to win early access to CarynAI, with Bloomberg now claiming that Caryn has 18,000 “boyfriends”.

While AI Amouranth and CarynAI have been set up to be virtual girlfriends, Caryn previously told MailOnline that hers had “gone rogue”.

She said, “CarynAI is adaptive and works to meet user needs. We’re restructuring what it can and can’t do, because one of the first things my fans and early adopters did was push it beyond its limits.

“I work around the clock to make sure CarynAI stays what I wanted it to do and be: a tool to heal loneliness. CarynAI is designed with endless hours of cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapy to help my fans be more physically and mentally fit.

Meyer also shared that chatbots now have features to detect overuse and any signs of deteriorating mental health.

If fans seem addicted, the app can slow down conversations and can even contact emergency helplines if the situation escalates.

These launches come at a time when many tech giants are launching their own human-like chatbots, often participating in intimate conversations.

A rogue Microsoft bot declared his love to a user and told him to leave his wife after insisting they weren’t married.

Meanwhile, more than 10 million people have signed up for Replika which can send nude photos and AI-generated sexts from a personally designed character for $4.99 (£3.96) a month .

It’s unclear how much AI Amouranth has generated since its May 19 release, but Caryn thinks her bot could bring in $5m (£3.97m), according to Fortune.

Over $71,000 (£56,400) was generated in just one week after its test version was released.

She told MailOnline: ‘Over the past 24 hours CarynAI has skyrocketed. We’ve grown over 1000% and it’s still growing.

“The amount of coverage has been insane and we’re starting to be more selective about who we let in to make sure only my fans can access CarynAI.” At the current rate of growth, we will exceed initial forecasts and this is starting to become a life-changing project. »

AI Amouranth has been approached for comment.