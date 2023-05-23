Arne Slot’s agent looks to seal Feyenoord exit ahead of Tottenham appointment

Tottenham close in on appointing Arne Slot as new manager

Slot agent – Rafaela Pimenta – will try to negotiate an exit from Feyenoord

The North London side will have to shell out £10m to secure the signing

Arne Slot will be the new Spurs manager if his agent Rafaela Pimenta can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord contract tomorrow.

The Dutchman is Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s No.1 choice but nothing can be confirmed until Pimenta meets with Feyenoord CEO Dennis te Kloese in Rotterdam.

Slot has a £5million release clause in his contract but it is not possible to activate it until next summer. Feyenoord, who have just become Dutch champions, do not want him to leave and it is likely that a deal will only be reached if Tottenham behave with respect and pay over £10m in compensation.

Slot are set to bring Croatian No2 Marino Pušić with him and Spurs will join Liverpool in the pursuit of £40m-rated Feyenoord midfielder Orcun Kökcü who is wanted as the first signing of the Slot era.

Levy dropped a massive hint about his desire to bring Slot in in the notes for Saturday’s program promising fans that Spurs would return “to the football you’ll love to come and watch”.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is set to be named new Tottenham head coach

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy (right) will have to pay £10million in compensation to sign Slot

It marks a shift from the Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte eras, which saw Levy trust big personality managers with multiple trophies but at odds with Tottenham traditions.

Slot is a Total Football coach inspired by Johan Cruyff who wants to attack and wants his team to be the protagonist of the games.

Negotiations could be complicated by the fact that CEO te Kloese has turned down an offer to become Spurs’ new sporting director.

However, tomorrow’s meeting in Rotterdam will be crucial and will likely be the first step for Slot to be announced by Spurs as their new manager next week.