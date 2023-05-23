Geagea broaches political developments with Egyptian Ambassador

NNA – ldquo;Lebanese Forcesquot; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Tuesday met at the party#39;s headquarters in Maarab with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, in the presence of ldquo;Strong Republicrdquo; bloc MP Pierre Bou Assi, the Partyrsquo;s Foreign Relations head, former minister Richard Kouyoumjian, and Dr. Charbel al-Alam.

Discussions reportedly touched on the countryrsquo;s latest political developments, especially with respect to the presidential entitlement.

=============== L.Y