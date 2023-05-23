Widow of Casey Rivara – killed helping ducks across road – breaks her silence

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The widow of a California father of two killed by a teenager while leading a family of ducklings down a busy road says she was ‘deeply touched by the overwhelming love and support’ her family has received received after her husband’s death.

Casey Rivara, a 41-year-old father of two, had parked his car on the side of the road to drive the mother duck and her family of ducklings to the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard in Rocklin, Calif., Friday night.

He was struck and killed by a 17-year-old female driver and killed as his helpless children, Sophia and James, aged eleven and six, watched from the family car.

In a statement, his widow Angel Chow said: “We have been deeply touched by the overwhelming love and support we have received for Casey Rivara and our family over the past few days.”

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of you for the kind messages and gestures of kindness.

“It’s truly humbling to hear how positively Casey has impacted your lives, and we’re so grateful.”

Father’s heroic deed was filmed by 12-year-old William Wimsatt

A spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said BNC News the anonymous driver was cooperating and that she was unlikely to be charged with the death.

Ms Chow urged family and friends to share ‘wonderful memories of Casey in a beautiful book, the one our children can turn to whenever they miss him. This book will serve as a lasting tribute to his life, showcasing the profound impact he had on those around him.”

An introduction to the book describes Mr. Rivara as “the best husband, father, son and friend one could wish for”. He continues to urge friends and family to “help us remember Case, with his kindness, big heart and sense of humor”.

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking incident, Mr Rivara’s aunt, Tracey Rivara, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.

Writing on the site, which has now raised nearly $63,000, Ms Rivara wrote in tribute to her nephew: “Casey was the sweetest, most amazing husband and father. Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion.

“The family is trying to figure out how to recover and move on from this immense loss,” she added.

Ms Rivara described how the Casey family man met the love of his life, Angel, in high school when they were just 17, “they quickly fell madly in love and remained inseparable partners throughout the past 23 years,” she wrote.

The couple shared two children, Sophia and James, now eleven and six, who attended Maria Montessori Charter Academy.

“His family was Casey’s world, and to stay even closer to them, he had recently started working at their children’s school,” his aunt wrote.

“He loved working at the school because he could have a positive impact on the other children.”

The Maria Montessori Charter Academy confirmed Rivera was an employee but would not comment further.

Rivara’s latest act of kindness was captured by 12-year-old William Wimsatt, the child of another driver.

Speaking at 3KCRA William said: “He got out of the car, he was chasing the ducks which everyone was cheering on because he was really nice.”

“He helped them up off the sidewalk because the baby ducks were in trouble.”

The Wimsatt family thanked Rivara for his good deed, but moments later a car traveling eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard struck and killed the Good Samaritan.

“All I remember is the noise and then him flying through the intersection,” he added, “his shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car.”

“He was the only person to get out of the car and try to help them and probably the nicest person in the whole area. It’s not fair,” William said.

After the incident, William’s mother got out of her car and comforted the man’s children who were sitting in the man’s parked car, and unfortunately witnessed the collision.

The Wimsatt family has since contributed $1,000 to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Parents and loved ones of children at the Maria Montessori Charter Academy they worked for shared their children’s sense of loss.

Samuel Brewer wrote in the community group: ‘My granddaughter went to school where he volunteers and said she lost her lunch room friend, that was good.

Another Breanna Rybinski commented: ‘My son came home from school devastated by the news that his friend’s dad and someone who was a frequent helper at school was hit by a car last night.

“This man, from what I was told, was loved by all. RIP.’

In the photographs, Rivara, dressed in a burgundy t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers, can be seen tenderly moving the ducks to safety.

Another woman, Summer Peterson, said her children also saw the scene unfold.

“They were like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute. That’s so nice of him. And then all of a sudden he was hit by a car,” she added. says CBS 13.

Peterson created a temporary memorial at the crash site, with locals leaving flowers, and his son bringing rubber duckies as a tribute to the man’s last act of kindness.

“My son wanted to bring rubber duckies and flowers to this gentleman who lost his life, he was a father.”

Summer Peterson’s son brought flowers and rubber duckies to honor the slain man

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have yet been made.

Amie Grout, who arrived at the scene moments after the collision, wrote on a neighborhood Facebook post about the incident: “It was a scene I will never see. To all the amazing Rocklin residents who get out of their cars to help, the shirtless men ready to tourniquet for the victim, to the men and women in their cars praying for this man, my heart is with you all.

Another, Dustin Goodshall, said CPR should be administered.

Rocklin police say the 17-year-old driver remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

In a statement, the police department said, “The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

“Emergency first responders arrived to help, but the man died at the scene. The Major Accident Investigation Team was activated and responded to the area.

“No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation,” they added.

“We would like to send our condolences to everyone involved in this tragic event.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.