Family of Man Shot Dead by Cops After Calling 911 Gets Record $19M Settlement

9News/YouTube

The family of a man shot dead in the midst of a mental health crisis by a sheriff’s deputy will receive $19 million—the largest known law enforcement settlement in Colorado history—as part of an agreement announced Tuesday.

Christian Glass, 22, died in the front seat of his car in Silver Plume in June 2022. His death led to national calls for reform about how authorities respond to situations involving people with mental health issues, and Glass’ grieving relatives negotiated changes as part of their settlement that they hope will prevent similar tragedies being repeated.

“This settlement agreement sends a message to law enforcement across the nation that communities will no longer tolerate this type of policing,” said Siddhartha Rathod, the Glass family attorney, Colorado Public Radio reports.

