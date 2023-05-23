Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    News

    Family of Man Shot Dead by Cops After Calling 911 Gets Record $19M Settlement

    By

    May 23, 2023 , , , ,
    Family of Man Shot Dead by Cops After Calling 911 Gets Record $19M Settlement

    9News/YouTube

    The family of a man shot dead in the midst of a mental health crisis by a sheriff’s deputy will receive $19 million—the largest known law enforcement settlement in Colorado history—as part of an agreement announced Tuesday.

    Christian Glass, 22, died in the front seat of his car in Silver Plume in June 2022. His death led to national calls for reform about how authorities respond to situations involving people with mental health issues, and Glass’ grieving relatives negotiated changes as part of their settlement that they hope will prevent similar tragedies being repeated.

    “This settlement agreement sends a message to law enforcement across the nation that communities will no longer tolerate this type of policing,” said Siddhartha Rathod, the Glass family attorney, Colorado Public Radio reports.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Witness: The Iraqi Prime Minister receives the Duchess of Edinburgh in Baghdad

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Washington man hospitalized after drinking canister of NOS octane

    May 23, 2023
    News

    How a coder used ChatGPT to find an apartment in Berlin in 2 weeks after struggling for months

    May 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Witness: The Iraqi Prime Minister receives the Duchess of Edinburgh in Baghdad

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Washington man hospitalized after drinking canister of NOS octane

    May 23, 2023
    News

    How a coder used ChatGPT to find an apartment in Berlin in 2 weeks after struggling for months

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Review 2023

    May 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy