AZ Alkmaar hooligans who attacked West Ham fans told to surrender by police

The hooded thugs from AZ Alkmaar who attacked West Ham fans have been given a deadline to turn themselves in to the police – or risk having their faces shown on national television.

Sixteen of the black-clad crowds who stormed the security barriers to attack some of the Hammers fans – including the players’ friends and family – after last Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final, have already reported to the police.

Now the police have given the rest until 4 p.m. local time [3pm UK] Tuesday to go or be seen on Opsporing Verzochtthe Dutch equivalent of Crimestoppers.

Police said, as reported NRC“If you have been involved in these disturbances and wish to prevent your photo from appearing on national television, report it to the police as soon as possible.”

Authorities originally planned to show 24 images of the hooligans in the TV broadcast, but now that has been reduced to “more than ten”. The number may decrease if others surrender.

Police have threatened to show on national television the faces of hooded, black-clad hooligans from AZ Alkmaar who attacked West Ham fans after last Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final. West Ham fan Chris Knoll is seen battling the forwards

The crowd of hooligans broke through security in the main stand to confront West Ham fans

Police say 16 members of the group have already turned themselves in to police as authorities set a deadline to avoid being shown on Dutch television.

Violent scenes in Alkmaar last Thursday overshadowed West Ham’s 1-0 victory in the evening, which secured a 3-1 aggregate triumph and passage to a final with Fiorentina in Prague.

A horde of Alkmaar hooligans ran from the local to the main stand, where a pocket of West Ham fans, including guests of the players, were seated.

Hammers players including Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma halted their post-game celebrations to jump over the fences amid serious concerns for loved ones.

Shocking footage showed brave West Ham supporters trading blows with Alkmaar ultras as they tried to climb the stairs to attack.

Hammers fan Chris Knoll, known as “Knollsy”, was praised for fending off the thugs until security finally intervened.

The 58-year-old father of four, currently recovering from hip replacement surgery, was left with a swollen left eye after being punched several times while fighting off attackers.

58-year-old father-of-four and West Ham fan Chris Knoll fought off the hooligan mob

Michail Antonio (centre) jumped over billboards after the violence broke out

Lucas Paqueta (right) and Said Benrahma (left) were also among the players to intervene

West Ham fans fended off hooded forwards in scuffles before he was dismantled

On Friday afternoon, West Ham and France goalkeeper Areola called Knoll a “legend” while his wife Marrion Areola Valette added he was the “biggest hero” on a historic night for the hammers.

Chris told MailOnline: “I’m not a hero. I just did what I had to do. There was another guy pushing them away. I don’t like bullies and I just had to try to stop them.

“I just thought the best form of defense was to attack. You could see they intended to cause trouble and I didn’t want them to get to those behind us.

Sporting a black eye, ‘Knollsy’ received a standing ovation from fellow West Ham fans during their Premier League game against Leeds United on Sunday.

Fans demanded selfies and chanted his name at the Carpenters Arms pub ahead of West Ham’s 3-1 win.