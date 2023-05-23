I’m a dating coach and here are five signs you are a super attractive person

<!–

A dating coach has revealed five signs you’re a “super attractive” person — including rarely getting compliments.

UK-based trainer Jacob Lucas says he’s used his real-life methods to ‘help millions of people have the love life they’ve always wanted’

In addition to working directly with clients, he shares dating content on TikTok, with his more than 750,000 followers. He is also the author of the Her Dating Coach guide.

In a recent video On the platform, he described five signs that you might be super attractive.

And some of these may seem slightly counterintuitive to some, with the dating coach revealing that highly attractive people may find they are rarely approached by others.

Highly attractive people may find some of the signs in his video familiar according to dating coach Jacob Lucas (pictured)

Speaking in the video, Jacob says, “I’m a professional dating coach. And here are five signs you’re a super attractive person – let’s see how many you’ll get.

The first sign shared by Jacob relates to how some may relate to very attractive people when it comes to their partners.

He explains, “First, people get very territorial about boyfriends or girlfriends around you, even when you’re not doing anything wrong, because they see you as competition.”

Her second sign may surprise some, as it reveals that very beautiful people may actually receive less praise when it comes to their looks than everyone else.

Jacob says, “Number two, you rarely get compliments because people assume you already know you’re attractive.”

The third point from the dating coach is another one that may seem counterintuitive, having to do with the fact that extremely good-looking people aren’t approached often.

He explains: “Number three, you very rarely get approached by people, it’s because people think you’re out of their league, so you don’t even bother to try.”

The fourth point may be less surprising, as it concerns the attention highly attractive people receive.

Jacob listed catching strangers staring at you in public and people getting awkward and nervous around you among his five signs.

“Number four, you always catch strangers staring at you in public,” he explains.

Finally, Jacob suggests another behavior you might notice in people around you if you’re a super attractive person.

He says, “Number five, people always get very awkward and nervous around you.”

Viewers took to the comments section of the video to share their own thoughts on what Jacob said.

Many viewers took to the comments section of the video, with some joking that it might be more appealing than they originally thought.

A number of people left wry remarks about some of the points he made.

Some have joked that their lack of lack when it comes to dating may come down to their unusual good looks.

One wrote: “Actually I never get compliments and I’m hardly approached by people, it’s all so clear now, I have the explanations!”

Along the same lines, another said: ‘Ahhh so people don’t compliment me because I’m too attractive. I like this way of thinking.

And a third wrote: ‘So what’s wrong with me? I’m not buying it…I certainly don’t understand #2. But one and four quite strongly.