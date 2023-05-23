Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches developments with former Vice Speaker Ferzli, meets Head of Public Procurement Authority

    By

    May 23, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Head of Public Procurement Authority, Dr. Jean Ellieh.

    Speaker Berri later met with former Vice Speaker, Elie Ferzli, with whom he discussed the current general situation and political developments.

    Following the meeting, Ferzli said: quot;I had a tour drsquo;horizon with the Speaker on current proposed affairs on the Lebanese scene in terms of the development of the regional reality, the negotiations and agreements that were concluded, or in relation to the course of the presidential elections, which arenbsp;the only obligatory gateway to rebuilding the authority, rebuilding the state, and rebuilding the economic and social process.quot;

    Ferzli also stressed that it is not permissible to appoint a governor for the Banque du Liban except after electing a president of the republic, asnbsp;in the case of the General Directorate of General Security.

