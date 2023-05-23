Army chief meets British Ambassador, “Independents for Lebanon” delegation

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received at his Yarzeh office, British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, accompanied by the Embassy#39;s Military Attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Lee Richard Saunders.

Discussions reportedly touched on the means of cooperationnbsp;between the armies of the two countries.

Separately, Maj. Gen. Aoun welcomed a delegation representing the quot;Independents for Lebanonquot;, headed by former Minister Abdullah Farhat, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.

============= L.Y