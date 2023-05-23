Washington man hospitalized after drinking canister of NOS octane

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Washington state man was hospitalized and suffered at least four seizures after drinking a sports car fluid he mistook for an energy drink.

The 54-year-old, who has not been named, drank a 12 fluid ounce bottle of NOS Octane Booster Racing Formula, believing it was actually NOS High Performance Energy Drink.

Two hours later, he collapsed and began to suffer from seizures, prompting his girlfriend to rush him to the emergency room.

Doctors sedated him, put tubes in his trachea, and kept him in the ward for five days until the effects wore off. He recovered and suffered no long term effects.

They warned that the case highlights that sometimes energy drinks can be packaged in a “similar” way to toxic household products, such as automotive fuel.

The 54-year-old, who has not been named, drank a bottle of NOS Octane Booster Racing Formula (left) thinking it was actually NOS High Performance Energy Drink (right)

The unusual story was revealed in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine in 2020 and recently resurfaced on social media.

It was unclear whether the man had detected a taste change between the liquid and the energy drink upon consuming it.

Urine tests revealed the presence of cannabis in his system as well as drugs typically used for anxiety or insomnia, although the patient had no prescriptions or medical history.

NOS Octane Booster is sold in a large blue bottle at automotive stores and is used by car enthusiasts to reduce “knocking” – or when fuel ignites too soon – in sports cars.

This improves engine power and can also lead to a more refined rev sound from vehicles.

Until recently, the NOS Energy drink was also sold in a large blue bottle, with the company claiming it was designed to be similar to a “nitrous oxide canister” used by car enthusiasts.

However, the Monster Beverage Corporation – which is behind the drink – has now changed its packaging and instead sells NOS energy drinks in cans.

In the case report, doctors said the man’s girlfriend rushed him with the empty car fluid bottle to the hospital.

The patient had a seizure on arrival and was given anti-epileptic drugs.

But when he had a second, doctors intubated him – inserted a tube into his airway through his mouth or nose – and sedated him.

Two hours later, however, he suffered a third seizure, prompting them to administer anesthetics as well.

An attempt to reduce his dose the next day led to a fourth attack, prompting them to increase the dose again.

By day four, he had recovered enough for them to reduce the dose and be able to remove the tubes. The patient remained confused and ataxic – lacking coordination and having unsteady movements – for another day before being discharged. He suffered no long-term effects.

Doctors feared the patient drank the liquid as an act of self-harm, but the patient denied this and “confirmed that he mistook the octane booster for the energy drink.”

Emergency physician Dr. Antonia Nemanich and others who led the report concluded:“Our case highlights the importance of responsible labeling of consumables.

“Household products are a common source of unintentional poisoning, primarily among children.”

“Our case demonstrates that similarities in packaging between toxic and non-toxic products or between food and non-food products can be confusing.”

The fluid in the car contains a chemical called methylcyclopentadienyl manganese tricarbonyl (MMT), which can be toxic to humans.

When inhaled or ingested, the body breaks it down into manganese, a heavy metal, which can cause neurological symptoms, including seizures.

It is finally eliminated from the body by the kidneys, which filter it from the blood, and excreted through urine.

The Monster Beverage Corporation, owner of NOS, has been contacted by DailyMail.com for comment. She bought the brand from Coca-Cola in 2015.