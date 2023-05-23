Witness: The Iraqi Prime Minister receives the Duchess of Edinburgh in Baghdad

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom, where Al-Sudati welcomed the Duchess and congratulated him on the coronation of King Charles III. He also valued the British role in supporting Iraq in its war against terrorism.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Sophie Helen Reese, on Tuesday in Baghdad.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom, as Al-Sudani welcomed the Duchess and congratulated him on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III. He also valued the British role in supporting Iraq in its war against terrorism.

Al-Sudani referred to the government’s support for civil society organizations and the programs of international humanitarian organizations operating in Iraq, and its keenness to implement human rights principles, support freedoms, and compensate victims.

Mark Bryson Richardson, the UK ambassador to Iraq, tweeted on his Twitter account, saying that this visit is an indication of the strong relationship between the two countries.

For her part, the Duchess of Edinburgh praised the efforts of the Iraqi government on the humanitarian side and the adoption of the national strategy to support women, as well as openness to cooperation with international organizations and learning about countries’ experiences in dealing with victims of war crimes.