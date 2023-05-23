Zelensky visits Donetsk frontline in East Ukraine: Presidency

NNA -nbsp;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited Ukrainian troops on the frontline in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have concentrated their efforts to capture territory.

quot;On his return from a foreign visit, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Vugledar-Maryinka defence line in Donetsk region,quot; the presidency said in a statement.

The presidency said that Zelensky had been with senior officials responsible for ground forces along that section of the frontline and also handed out awards.

quot;Every day on the battlefield, Ukrainian marines prove that they are a powerful force that destroys the enemy, liberates Ukrainian land and performs the most difficult tasks in the most difficult conditions,quot; Zelensky said.

quot;And we need more of this force. So, from today, we are significantly increasing the potential of the marines and creating a marine corps,quot; Zelensky said.

Zelensky said new brigades will be formed and provided with modern equipment and weapons, according to the statement. — AFP

