Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Zelensky visits Donetsk frontline in East Ukraine: Presidency

    By

    May 23, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited Ukrainian troops on the frontline in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have concentrated their efforts to capture territory.

    quot;On his return from a foreign visit, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Vugledar-Maryinka defence line in Donetsk region,quot; the presidency said in a statement.

    The presidency said that Zelensky had been with senior officials responsible for ground forces along that section of the frontline and also handed out awards.

    quot;Every day on the battlefield, Ukrainian marines prove that they are a powerful force that destroys the enemy, liberates Ukrainian land and performs the most difficult tasks in the most difficult conditions,quot; Zelensky said.

    quot;And we need more of this force. So, from today, we are significantly increasing the potential of the marines and creating a marine corps,quot; Zelensky said.

    Zelensky said new brigades will be formed and provided with modern equipment and weapons, according to the statement. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ================== L.Y

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Man City ‘have asked PSG about Marco Verratti’s availability this summer’

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Salman Rushdie hails ‘very generous’ Princess Anne as King Charles’ sister honours British writer

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Trim some stock holdings and put them in cash as the market overestimates possible rate cuts, JPMorgan global market chief says

    May 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Man City ‘have asked PSG about Marco Verratti’s availability this summer’

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Salman Rushdie hails ‘very generous’ Princess Anne as King Charles’ sister honours British writer

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Trim some stock holdings and put them in cash as the market overestimates possible rate cuts, JPMorgan global market chief says

    May 23, 2023
    News

    I’m a butler on a luxury cruise where tickets cost up to $150K. I’ve traveled to Antarctica and enjoyed perks like submarine rides — here’s what my job is like.

    May 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy