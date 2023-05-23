AG Merrick Garland Needs to Get Out of the Business of Defending Trump

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

E. Jean Carroll’s latest legal move against former President Donald Trump really turns up the heat on Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Carroll—who just won a $5 million verdict against Trump for sexual battery and defamation in a case filed in 2022 (“Carroll II”)—is seeking to amend her complaint in an earlier 2019 lawsuit (“Carroll I”) to include liability for Trump’s latest insults, which were broadcast live to over three million people during CNN’s Trump town hall.

During the May 10 event, Trump, fresh off losing his case to Carroll, derided her as a “whack job,” continued to insist he didn’t even know who she was, and claimed her account of the sexual assault was “fake” and a “made-up story,” all to the delight of the town hall audience, which applauded and cheered him on. Trump continued his denials and ridiculing of Carroll’s claims this morning in a Truth Social post, calling her allegations “fake,” a “Made Up Story,” and “A TOTAL SCAM.”

