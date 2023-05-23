Salman Rushdie hails ‘very generous’ Princess Anne as King Charles’ sister honours British writer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

British novelist Sir Salman Rushdie said he started writing again after being attacked in New York.

The writer was among those recognized at Windsor Castle today after being made a servant of the Companions of Honour.

The 75-year-old lost an eye and the use of a hand when he stormed the stage at a literary event near Lake Erie in upstate New York in August 2022 .

Sir Salman, who was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by an Islamic extremist, during last year’s event, said it “took a while” but he eventually got back to work.

When asked when he plans to finish his next book, he replied, “Oh, I’ll let you know.”

Speaking after today’s investiture ceremony, where he met the Princess Royal, Sir Salman said it was a ‘great honour’ to be recognized for a ‘lifetime’ of work and described Anne as “very generous”.

Sir Salman said it was a 'great honour' to be recognized for a 'lifetime' of work and described Princess Anne as 'very generous'

Reflecting on last year’s attack, Sir Salman said: “I’ve recovered quite well which is why I can be here.” I had to wait a bit.

England snooker player Mark Selby was also among those honored on Tuesday.

Selby, known to fans as Jester of Leicester, was appointed MBE for his services to snooker and charity in the 2022 Birthday Honors List, the late Queen’s latest.

The snooker ace has been praised by mental health charity Mind for speaking publicly about his ongoing struggle with depression, admitting he suffered a ‘relapse’ after losing a Masters tournament in January 2022 .

The attacks on Sir Salman have been feared since the late 1980s and the publication of his novel “The Satanic Verses”, which the Iranian Ayatollah Khomeini condemned as blasphemous for passages referring to the Prophet Muhammad.

The book, based on the life of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, prompted Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa calling for Sir Salman’s death.

The Ayatollah issued a decree calling for Rushdie’s death, forcing the perpetrator into hiding for many years – despite having lived and traveled freely for decades before the attack.

Since his assault, the author has granted few interviews, communicating mainly via his Twitter account and preparing remarks.

Hadi Matar (right) has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing Salman Rushdie (left). Matar said he only read two pages of Rushdie’s book: Rushdie called him “idiot”

The 75-year-old Indian-born British author was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when he was stabbed around 12 times, including once in the neck.

Last week he delivered a video message at the British Book Awards, where he received a Freedom to Publish award.

Rushdie was delighted to attend the gala, but his voice sounded more frail than before and the right frame of his glasses was dark, hiding the eye blinded by his assailant.

