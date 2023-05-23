Man City ‘have asked PSG about Marco Verratti’s availability this summer’

The Italian midfielder struggled during an uneven campaign for the Ligue 1 side

Verratti was one of the players targeted during fan protests in early May

The 30-year-old has spent 11 seasons in Paris since leaving Pescara in 2012

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is opposed to leaving the Ligue 1 club, despite an investigation by Manchester City, according to reports.

The Italy international has been with the Parisian giants for over 11 years but the club’s somewhat turbulent 2022/23 campaign has seen the player receive heavy criticism from fans.

Verratti was one of the players targeted by fan protests earlier this month, along with Neymar Jnr and Lionel Messi, when Collectifs Ultras Paris staged a gathering of supporters to voice their concerns outside the club’s headquarters in Boulogne.

The former Pescara player is one of many to have hired additional security guards following the protests.

The club would be open to selling the player during the next window, and according to The ParisianCity are one of the clubs interested in making a move for Verratti.

Marco Verratti has caught the eye of Man City but the midfielder is determined to stay in Paris

Premier League title confirmed, Pep Guardiola now focused on his summer transfer plans

Pep Guardiola is reportedly preparing a shortlist of players the Premier League champions are keen to acquire over the summer, with the midfielder highlighted as a particular team priority.

Captain Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are set to leave Manchester, and Guardiola and sporting director Txiki Bergiristain have drawn up a list of targets to replace their midfield duo comprising Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

Verratti has had an uneven season in France, registering just one assist and failing to score in his 38 appearances for the Parisian giants.

His performance in PSG’s Champions League round of 16 draws attention for all the wrong reasons, with Verratti’s crucial loss of possession in the opposing side’s half leading to the opening goal. ‘Eric Maxim Choup-Moting.

The 2-0 thrashing on the night – which saw the end of the 3-0 aggregate draw – knocked PSG out of the competition, with the club no closer to securing their elusive first Champions League trophy .

But despite a less than impressive performance this season, the 30-year-old is keen to stay in the French capital and fight to regain form in what will be his 12th season at the club.