Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    Kremlin Claims Dozens Who Stormed Russian Town ‘Eliminated’

    Amid mounting outrage from Russia’s hardline “patriots” over a supposed Ukrainian invasion in the country’s Belgorod region, military officials on Tuesday claimed to have killed more than 70 “Ukrainian terrorists.”

    The Defense Ministry said “aviation, artillery and units of the Western Military District” were used to “defeat” the forces that stormed over the border into Belgorod a day earlier, sparking frantic evacuations and nearly two days of street fighting.

    “The remnants of the nationalists were pushed back to Ukrainian territory, where they continued to be hit by gunfire until they were completely eliminated,” the ministry said.

