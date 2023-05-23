We’re seeking nominations for Insider’s list of the 30 leaders under 40 transforming healthcare

Courtesy of CG Oncology; Chris Conroy Photography; Mahmee; Alyssa Powell/Insider



Insider is seeking nominations for our annual list of the 30 people under 40 transforming healthcare.

We’re interested in featuring a diverse group of leaders from startups and established firms.

Submit your nominations using this form by June 23.

Insider is looking for nominations for the 2023 edition of our annual list of the 30 people under 40 who are shaping the future of healthcare.

This will be our seventh edition of the list, and we’re interested in featuring a diverse group of rising leaders. That may include entrepreneurs, researchers, and clinicians, from startups, nonprofits, and major companies. Nominees should be able to show how their work is transforming healthcare.

You can nominate yourself or someone else using this form.

If you’ve been named to a previous edition of our 30 under 40 in healthcare list, you are not eligible for this list. If you turn 40 at any time in 2023, you are still eligible for our list.

Here’s a look at the leaders who made it onto Insider’s 2022 30 under 40 in healthcare list.

The deadline for submissions is June 23.

Have questions? Please email us at healthcare@insider.com.

Please tell us more about the person you’d like to nominate in this form or below.

