Google introduces Product Studio, a tool that allows sellers to create product images using generative AI

On his Google Marketing Live At today’s event, the tech giant announced it is launching Product Studio, a new tool that allows sellers to easily create product images using generative AI. Brands can create new images within Merchant Center Next, Google’s platform that helps businesses manage how their products appear on Google.

Google says Product Hunt gives sellers the ability to create product images for free and get more value from the images they already have. You can create new images without the added expense of new shoots. For example, a skincare company might showcase a seasonal version of a product by asking for an image of the product “surrounded by peaches, with tropical plants in the background.”

Product Hunt can also be used to remove a distracting background. For example, if you have a complex background in one of your images, you can remove it and use a plain white background instead. The tool can also be used to improve the quality of small or low resolution images without having to recreate a product.

Sellers in the United States will have access to Product Studio in the coming months. These features are also available to merchants using the Google and YouTube apps on Shopify.

In a briefing with reporters, Matt Madrigal, Google’s Vice President and General Manager of Merchant Shopping, said that advanced technologies such as AI have long played an important role in Google Shopping products and that Product Studio will bring these types of technologies directly to the mid-market. and small business.

The company also announced that it is making it easier for businesses to list on Google in Merchant Center Next. The tech giant simplifies setting up a product feed. In the past, merchants who first set up on Google had to manually add their products, prices, images, descriptions, and other details. In Merchant Center Next, Google now automatically populates a merchant’s product feed with the information it can detect from their website. Merchants have the option to edit what is being brought in, or disable this feature altogether.

Google is also making it easier for merchants to understand their performance by placing all insights reports in the Performance tab. With this update, merchants have one place to review their top-selling products, which businesses appear next to theirs, and even how shoppers are interacting with their local business on Search and Maps.

“For merchants with both online and local physical stores, Merchant Center Next will show all products in one comprehensive view, making it easier to manage online and in-store product inventory together,” the company wrote in a blog post. “We will also show new insights on the potential benefits of fixing product data bugs, making it easier to prioritize updates.”

Merchant Center Next has already started rolling out to new users, and Google plans to upgrade smaller businesses in the coming months and complete the global rollout in 2024. Sellers will receive a notification when the new experience is ready for them.