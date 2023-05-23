Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    New on Amazon’s Prime Video June 2023: ‘With Love,’ ‘Medellin,’ and More

    Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Amazon

    Amazon’s Prime Video is heating up this June, with a handful of new titles to spice things up this summer. The platform’s exciting rom-com series With Love is set to return, as well as a handful of other new and classic movies headed to the platform as summer rolls around the corner.

    Starting out the month, on June 2, Prime Video is set to release Medellin, an enthralling new action movie from French actor Franck Gastambide. The film will take place in Colombia, where Reda (Gastambide) has sent a team of folks to save his brother from kidnappers.

    Then, also on June 2, Prime Video will release their sophomore season of With Love. The romantic series originally premiered in 2021, and follows two siblings as they try to find love in their lives. Somehow, the pair keep crossing paths as they continue to pursue their dating lives. Folks like Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, and Benito Martinez return for Season 2.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

