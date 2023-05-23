Dollar General worker mows down shoplifter with her car after he tried making bicycle getaway

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Doorbell footage captured the moment a supposed Dollar managing director rammed his car into a man who allegedly fled after stealing from his store.

The incident, which happened around 11:20 a.m. on May 11, shows the man on a bicycle riding along a sidewalk in Fresno, California, when, out of nowhere, a woman riding a white Honda l slammed into him and knocked him off his bike.

The impact deformed the bike’s front wheel and it fell, causing goods in the bike’s basket to scatter across the driveway of a person equipped with a Ring doorbell – who recorded both the video and the audio of the whole episode.

As the two curse each other, they both pick up the spilled items – the woman picks up the basket detached from the bike and places it and other items in the car, while the man holds as many items as possible in his arms.

DailyMail.com wrote to Dollar General to confirm that the woman is indeed a Dollar General employee in Fresno, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fresno City Police were unable to confirm details surrounding the incident, but said a “call to action” has been issued between dispatchers and officers regarding the incident.

Eric, who owns the Ring doorbell camera that recorded the video, said he hasn’t heard from the police.

“I was actually totally shocked when it happened. I watched it live on my Ring camera while I was at work, and I couldn’t believe I was watching it unfold in my driveway. , the more I watched the video, the funnier it got,’ he said.

After the man falls off the bike, the woman comes out and aggressively confronts him. The couple can be heard exchanging barbs as they ironically pick up the fallen items with relative calm.

Once the man gets up, he says to her, ‘F**king b***h.’

“Who do you think you’re stealing stuff from my store, b***h,” the woman said in response.

The two continue to insult each other and then the woman picks up the damaged bike and throws it in the direction of the road.

“You don’t live the life I live, b***h,” he told her.

The two continue to argue verbally, though much of the dialogue is difficult to understand.

But the alleged thief can be heard telling her that the situation is “not that bad” and that other people are also stealing from the shops.

As the woman gets back into her car, having collected about half of the goods, the conflict escalates somewhat when the man begins to threaten her with legal action.

“You’re going to jail for this, b***h, be sure of that,” he says. “And I’m filing a complaint, b***h.”

“I need this money,” he adds.

The bike’s front wheel was damaged by the impact, forcing the man to pick up as many items as possible and hold them in his hands

Cameras captured the incident from multiple angles. In this photo, the suspected thief is seen driving along the sidewalk, while the woman drives her car directly to his right. Seconds later she crossed his path and knocked him down

“At this time I don’t know if the police ever got involved. Nobody reached out to me and I don’t know what happened to the Dollar General employee who I also feel bad for,” said Eric, the owner.

“I feel bad for both of them. It looks like the thief stole groceries and grabbed a bouquet of flowers for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday.

“For someone to steal races the times have to be pretty tough so I feel for him too.

“In California there are a lot of wheelie cart thefts and nothing is being done about these thieves. This employee just got fed up and decided to take matters into her own hands.

“It’s unfortunate that California laws don’t penalize criminals, which is why it’s so prevalent here in California.”

The clip has viewers divided – some backed the manager in her determination to recover the stolen property, but others criticized the violent way she used her car to shoot the man.

‘Assault with a deadly weapon. On film,” one user wrote, disapproving of the woman’s actions.

“It’s not up to the employee to do that. In fact, the law is more in favor of the aggressor than in his. Stores don’t want to be held responsible for injured employees or property damage resulting from the execution of a shoplifter by their employee,” another said.

Some were clearly in favor of the stubborn woman.

“Employee of the Year right there,” one said.

“If I was rich I would send tons of money to people like his boat,” said another.