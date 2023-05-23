Olly Murs’ fiancee Amelia Tank stuns in a sequin jumpsuit at her first bachelorette party

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Olly Murs’ fiancé, Amelia Tank, has given insight into her first bachelorette party just weeks before her wedding.

Singer Olly, 39, will tie the knot this summer with his bodybuilder fiancé, 30, previously hinting their wedding is in June or July.

And Amelia took to Instagram on Sunday to peek at her fun bachelorette party in London, where she celebrated her upcoming nuptials with her friends.

She described the celebration as her “first bachelorette party in the UK,” hinting at a destination event to take place in the coming weeks.

Giving a glimpse of her bachelorette party, Amelia looked incredible in a bridal white ensemble as she showed off her stuff outside The Ivy.

She looked elegant in white flared trousers and a dazzling silver top with sequins and feathered cuffs.

Amelia gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of silver heels and kept her essentials in a white feather handbag.

She styled her golden locks loosely over her shoulders in natural waves and opted for a glamorous makeup palette.

Showing off her stuff in a slow-motion video, Amelia appeared in a jovial spirit as she flashed a wide smile and let her hair fall over her shoulders.

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “A slow mo moment for the outfit… thank you @nadinemerabi for my “Amelia” jumpsuit. Very appropriate for my British hen.’

In another post, Amelia also gave a glimpse into the fun fling, posing for playful snaps with all of her friends and loved ones.

For the party, Amelia wore a “bride-to-be” crown and heart-shaped sunglasses with “Miss to Murs” written across the frames.

Another nice touch was that Amelia was hilariously presented with a tote bag featuring a picture of her husband-to-be Olly in his X Factor days.

She also showed off her decorations, which consisted of white balloons, vibrant floral arrangements, and a gold sign that read “Welcome to Amelia’s Bachelorette Party.”

She captioned the gallery of photos, “Chicken No. 1 complete, couldn’t have wished for a more special day and feeling like the happiest girl ever today!”

‘Besides being thankful to everyone who came to celebrate, you guys are the absolute BEST! A memory I will cherish forever!! #misstomurs #womanin expectation.’

Her bachelorette party comes after Olly admits that the wedding planning has caused the couple to have the most arguments they’ve ever had in a four-year relationship.

Olly got down on one knee to propose to Amelia last June and the couple have been busy arranging their big day.

Last month, he appeared on Heart Breakfast to speak to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to reveal details of the wedding, where he hinted that the location of his bachelorette party will be in a place that begins with the letter ‘G’.

Olly candidly said on the radio show that the wedding date is a “top secret” that he “cannot tell anyone,” but hinted it was in June or July.

When asked how involved he was in the planning, Olly flippantly admitted that he’d had the most arguments with Amelia during their romance.

He said, ‘I really enjoy it; more than I thought I would go.

“I didn’t realize how much goes into it. But it’s really fun. We really have a great time. And it’s you know… we’ve had a few fights, a few fights. But that happens…”

Olly then admitted, “The most fight we’ve ever had in our relationship in four years.

‘But it is good. We just disagree on a few little things, but it’s going to be a very special day.”

Exciting: Singer Olly, 39, will tie the knot this summer with his bodybuilder fiancée, 30, previously hinting their wedding is in June or July

Speaking about plans for his bachelorette party, Olly revealed, “We’re leaving.. but I know where it is…”

But Jamie insisted, ‘Come on then!’ and Olly laughed, ‘Look at you, you’re so… you just want me to reveal it.

“It’s somewhere I’ve never been before, actually it will be in Europe. And it starts with the letter G.’

The TV host, who has been in a relationship with bodybuilder Amelia since 2019, is counting down the days to their destination bachelorette parties ahead of their wedding.