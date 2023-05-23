Tim Scott’s Vision for America Isn’t for Black People

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Sen. Tim Scott‘s life story is inspiring. Hailing from a black family with humble beginnings in South Carolina, the odds were stacked against him, making his ascent to the United States Senate all the more remarkable. With relentless determination and the invaluable support of public education, he blazed a trail through local politics in his thirties, defying expectations at every turn.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, on Monday officially announced he’s running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. But Scott’s vision for the country makes no sense at all.

Instead of boldly bridging the persistent gaps in wealth and racial equality that affected him, Scott’s policies would exacerbate them. While his personal journey stands as a powerful testament to the boundless potential of the American dream, his political track record paints a contrasting image—one where the advancement of Black individuals is woefully overlooked.

