Trump Urges MAGA to Dump His Longtime Fox News Pal Laura Ingraham

REUTERS

Former President Donald Trump threw more MAGA dirt on Fox’s proverbial grave by burying his own longtime sycophant Laura Ingraham. On Monday evening, the ex-president urged his fans to switch to Newsmax after the Fox News star aired a “hit piece” about his poll numbers.

During her Monday night program, Ingraham brought on conservative pundit Chris Bedford to analyze recent polls showing Trump faring worse in several key battleground states than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against President Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump, in almost all the polls that we’ve seen that have been done so far—granted it’s early—is behind Joe Biden,” Bedford noted while standing next to a touchscreen. “Now Joe Biden is running pretty badly against generic Republicans, maybe against a Tim Scott or against a Ron DeSantis type figure, but he’s consistently beating Donald Trump.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.