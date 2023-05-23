Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    BREAKING: DeSantis To Announce White House Bid With Musk On Twitter: Reports

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his candidacy for the presidency this week.

    The announcement will take place during a discussion with Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, on the platform’s audio chat feature called Twitter Spaces, NBC News and Fox News both reported Tuesday.

    The event is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET and will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is both a friend of Musk and a supporter of DeSantis.

    Simultaneously, the campaign plans to release a launch video on the same evening, and following the Memorial Day holiday, DeSantis will embark on visits to several early primary states.

    Musk has expressed admiration for DeSantis. In fact, Musk stated last year that he would support the governor if he were to run for president.

