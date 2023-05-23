Nick Jonas Recalls the ‘Tragic’ Performance That Sent Him to Therapy

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former teeny boppers the Jonas Brothers have accrued plenty of mishaps and cringeworthy moments throughout their almost two decades in the spotlight (remember the purity rings?). Now, the youngest of the trio, Nick Jonas, is opening up about one “tragic” incident at an awards show that pushed him into therapy.

On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, which featured Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin, the 30-year-old recalled his infamous guitar solo at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards. Nick, who at the time was performing as a solo act, joined country singer Kelsea Ballerini on stage for a duet of her hit song “Peter Pan.” While his vocals were solid, his guitar playing was noticeably off.

“Kelsea and I had a couple performances together,” he explained on the podcast. “And this was one of them. I come out for my thing. I rehearsed it a million times. I’m feeling really confident about it, not even really thinking about it like it’s a thing that’s going to be problematic.

