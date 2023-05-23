Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    Killer’s Body Dug Up in West Virginian to Solve 1975 Murder of Teen

    One of Canada’s most famous cold cases has been solved after police exhumed the remains of a convicted West Virginia rapist who had been dead since 1982 and matched his DNA to a murder scene.

    Sharron Prior, 16, was kidnapped in 1975 while she was on her way to meet friends for pizza in Montreal. She was later found raped and beaten to death in Longueuil, Quebec.

    For almost 50 years, the identity of her killer has been a mystery, even though police ran down dozens of possible suspects. But as with so many other cases in recent years, advances in DNA testing and genetic sleuthing gave investigators the break they needed.

